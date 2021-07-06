Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Position Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Identiv were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Identiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.81. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.