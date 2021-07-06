III Capital Management Buys Shares of 75,000 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

OTCMKTS NGCAU traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 520,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,609. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

