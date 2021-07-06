III Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

III Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,718 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,381,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 209,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

