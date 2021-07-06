III Capital Management Invests $250,000 in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

III Capital Management purchased a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACQRU. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,274,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.