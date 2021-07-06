III Capital Management Makes New $49,000 Investment in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth $815,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ CRZNU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

