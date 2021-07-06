III Capital Management Takes Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHCAU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,064. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.