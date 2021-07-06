III Capital Management Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIIIU remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.