IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IMIMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17. IMC International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About IMC International Mining

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

