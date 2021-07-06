IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IMIMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17. IMC International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About IMC International Mining
