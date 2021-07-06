Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

