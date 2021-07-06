Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $26,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.