Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

