Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the second quarter have been decreasing over the past month. The company is gaining from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts and strong growth of its applications driven by regulations and technology implementation. The Capa acquisition is expected to contribute to its earnings. The company is also gaining from the country-wide implementation of China’s new gasoline emission standard. Improved demand across all businesses also lends support to its margins. Ingevity has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, higher costs are hurting the company’s results. Ingevity is also facing headwind from lower sales to oilfield technology customers. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt its sales.”

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGVT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE NGVT opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ingevity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ingevity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ingevity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.