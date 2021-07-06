Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 55,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

