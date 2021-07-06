Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,225 shares in the company, valued at $17,433,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13.

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.71. 1,113,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,867. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

