Insider Selling: New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells 51,319 Shares of Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $309,453.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 14,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,565. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

