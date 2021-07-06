Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 883,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,367. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,567.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 65.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

