Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Sells 1,925 Shares of Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,951. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,531 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

