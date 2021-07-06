Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

NYSE:INSP opened at $201.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.01. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.03 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

