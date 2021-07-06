Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 23,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

