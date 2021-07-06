Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,829 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Intuitive Surgical worth $809,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $943.04. 15,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $859.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $566.21 and a 12 month high of $939.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

