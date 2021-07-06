Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 89,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter.

VTA opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

