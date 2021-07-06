Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 1,007 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

