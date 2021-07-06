Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Trian Fund Management L.P.

Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,741,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Invesco comprises approximately 11.3% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Invesco worth $955,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. 56,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

