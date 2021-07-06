Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $$15.32 during trading on Tuesday. 19,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,522. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

