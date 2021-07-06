Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for North American Construction Group (NOA)

North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $464.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

