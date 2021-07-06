Investors Buy Large Volume of Astra Space Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 43,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the typical volume of 3,509 call options.

ASTR opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

