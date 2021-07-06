iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $31,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

