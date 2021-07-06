iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

