iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 117.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.25 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

