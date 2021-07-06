iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $432.24. The company had a trading volume of 401,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $311.89 and a 52-week high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.