J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Down 0.4%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 126,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 434,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $205.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.67.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.Jill by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in J.Jill by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

