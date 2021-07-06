J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Down 0.4%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 126,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 434,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $205.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.67.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.09 million for the quarter.
About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.