J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SBRY traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 279.80 ($3.66). 8,650,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.52. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 281.40 ($3.68). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.09.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.