JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.80. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 393,767 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

