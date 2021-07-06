Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC trimmed its holdings in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665,808 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC owned about 2.42% of Jaws Acquisition worth $27,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JWS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jaws Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Jaws Acquisition stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 1,085,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.