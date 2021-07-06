JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JDSPY stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.