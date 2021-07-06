Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,854,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4,512.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 244,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after buying an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.