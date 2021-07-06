Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,076 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

