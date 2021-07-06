Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

