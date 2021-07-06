JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of UTMD opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $95.64.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

