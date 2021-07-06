JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

