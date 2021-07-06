JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 79,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

