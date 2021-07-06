JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.04. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.