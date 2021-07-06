JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 236,938 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.73% of Cincinnati Bell worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBB opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $785.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

