JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 559,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAHU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000.

ACAHU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

