Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 201,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

JUPW stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. Jupiter Wellness has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

