JustBet Market Capitalization Hits $1.49 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $86,391.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

