Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Shares of KHOTF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.