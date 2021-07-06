Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ KZIA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.
