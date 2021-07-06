Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.