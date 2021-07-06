KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. KB Home posted sales of $999.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,716,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 1,774,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. KB Home has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

