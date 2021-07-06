Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 228,074 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,074 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Range Resources worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

